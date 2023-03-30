SIMSR focuses on rural medical education, increased enrollment for girls

In this section

In this section

'Under NEP, courses till Class 5 will be provided in 22 Indian languages'

NEP 2020 to help students acquire relevant skills for jobs: Odisha Guv

JEE Main admit card 2023 expected to release soon on official website

GUJCET 2023 exam date out. GSEB to hold GUJCET exam 2023 on April 3

Inter-state school education disparity significantly down since 2017: Rpt

Fosun's sale of Gland Pharma to become India's biggest pharma deal: Report

UGC notifies new regulations on PhD degrees, here's what has changed

The Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SIMSR) in Muddenahalli, Karnataka, is set to be India’s first totally free medical college. Speaking with the Business Standard Sadgu

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com