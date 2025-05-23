Friday, May 23, 2025 | 09:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / Trump's action against Harvard threatens Indian students' American dream

Trump's action against Harvard threatens Indian students' American dream

Harvard currently hosts around 10,158 international students and scholars across its schools. Of these, 788 -- the second-largest cohort after China -- are from India, according to university data

Harvard University
Premium

A view of the Business School campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., April 15, 2025. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi

Sanket Koul Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Donald Trump administration’s decision to revoke Harvard University’s certification to enrol international students has triggered alarm among Indian education experts, with many warning that it could force thousands of aspiring students to reconsider their higher education plans in the United States (US).
 
Kalpesh Banker, managing partner at Delhi-based education consultancy EduShine Search Partners, said the decision could precipitate a “exodus” of students, ultimately delivering a significant blow to the US economy. “The battle of prestige between the US administration and university authorities is widely being seen as a matter of ideological autonomy, with no solutions in sight as of
Topics : Harvard Harvard University Indian students abroad US universities Donald Trump administration

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon