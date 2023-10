Films released in theatres are least likely to have a meaningful speaking role for women, with nearly two-thirds failing the Bechdel Test.

To pass the Bechdel Test, a film must have at least one scene where two named women are talking to each other about something other than a man. For streaming series, the criterion was modified to at least three scenes, according to a report commissioned by Ormax Media, a media consulting firm, and Film Companion, and supported by