'Hatred for Maharashtra… in Goa,' says Ayesha Takia on case against husband

Actor Ayesha Takia's husband, Abu Farhan Azmi, was booked by police in Goa at a public place at Candolim village in North Goa. In a post, the actress said her family was 'brutally bullied' by goons

Updated On : 05 Mar 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

'Call me Nayanthara': Actress requests fans to drop 'Lady Superstar' title

Nayanthara expressed gratitude to her fans for offering "unconditional love and affection." However, the actress shared a post on X requesting fans not to call her 'Lady Superstar'

Updated On : 05 Mar 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Singer Kalpana Raghavendar hospitalised after suspected suicide attempt

Telugu playback singer Kalpana Raghavendar has been hospitalised after a suspected suicide attempt at her Hyderabad residence. The reason behind this extreme step is still not known

Updated On : 05 Mar 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Chhaava box office collection: Vicky Kaushal's biggest hit earns Rs 645 cr

In just 17 days after its Feb 14 theatrical debut, Vicky Kaushal's film "Chhaava" has earned over Rs 600 crore. Laxman Utekar directed it, while Maddock Films, led by Dinesh Vijan, produced it

Updated On : 04 Mar 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Daredevil Born Again release date in India: Date, time and where to watch

The release date for the highly anticipated series Daredevil: Born Again has been announced. The first two seasons will be released on March 5, and other episodes will be out every Wednesday

Updated On : 04 Mar 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

ZNMD Reunion! Hrithik, Farhan and Abhay revive iconic roles for new ad

The campaign for a UAE destination reunites the three stars in their Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara roles from Zoya Akhtar's film

Updated On : 04 Mar 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Haikyuu!! vs The Little Giant anime teaser out; get ready for another clash

The teaser of the much-awaited Haikyuu!! vs The Little Giant is out. It is the second and final part of Haikyuu!! Watch the teaser here

Updated On : 03 Mar 2025 | 9:21 PM IST

Cong MLA slams Rashmika Mandanna for ignoring invite, disregarding Kannada

Ravi Ganiga, a Cong K'taka MLA criticized actor Rashmika Mandanna for allegedly refusing to go to the Bengaluru International Film Festival. He accused her of 'disregarding' the Kannada language

Updated On : 03 Mar 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

Where to stream Oscar 2025 winners: Anora, Emilia Perez, Dune 2 and more

The 97th Academy Awards was on Sunday night (early Monday in India) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles at 7 p.m. So, here is a list of Oscar-winning movies and where you can watch them online

Updated On : 03 Mar 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Oscars 2025: 'Anora' stuns with five wins, Adrien Brody wins best actor

Oscars 2025: 'Anora' sweeps with five wins, Sean Baker makes history, Mikey Madison stuns with Best Actress win; Conan O'Brien's Hindi greeting takes the internet by storm

Updated On : 03 Mar 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Oscars 2025: Check out the full list of this year's Academy Award winners

Timothee Chalamet and Demi Moore are vying for top honours at the Oscars. Will they make history with their wins at the 97th Academy Awards? Check out the full list of winners across categories

Updated On : 03 Mar 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

OTT releases this week: New bingeworthy web series, movies dropping soon

Get ready for an electrifying lineup of new releases across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and MX Player! This week's OTT slate is packed with gripping suspense, intense thrillers, crime dramas

Updated On : 28 Feb 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Chhaava box office collection day 15: Kaushal film earns Rs 560 cr globally

Chhaava box office collections currently stand at Rs 400 crore net in India. It has already become the 14th Indian film to achieve this feat. The numbers are expected to grow further

Updated On : 28 Feb 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar resolve long-running defamation case

In 2021, Ranaut hit back by filing a counter-complaint against Akhtar before a magistrate's court, alleging criminal intimidation and insult to modesty

Updated On : 28 Feb 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, wife found dead; no foul play suspected

Hackman was one of the most revered actors of his generation, with a career spanning over four decades, and was known for his performances in The Conversation, Superman, and The Royal Tenenbaums

Updated On : 27 Feb 2025 | 11:56 PM IST

Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' teaser released: When and where to watch?

This Eid 2025, Salman Khan's much-awaited film "Sikandar," which was directed by A.R. Murugadoss, will be released. Salman Khan will play a ruthless businessman, starring against Rashmika Mandanna

Updated On : 27 Feb 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Aashram season 3: Prakash Jha praises Bobby Deol's performance and more

The much-awaited Bobby Deol's upcoming popular series Ashram 3 is increasing the excitement of the audience. Director Prakash Jha praised Deol's performance of Baba Nirala in the latest series

Updated On : 27 Feb 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri and family to move out of Mannat soon, here's why

Actor Shah Rukh Khan with family will be shifting to Pali Hill at Mumbai's Bandra. He has leased 4 floors of a luxury apartment. The reason is grand renovation of the SRK's mansion Mannat

Updated On : 27 Feb 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Salman Khan's Sikandar set for Eid release with a surprise Sunday premiere

Actor Salman Khan has broken the tradition of Friday releases with his next Eid release, Sikandar. The movie is set to release on March 30, 2025. Rashmika Mandanna is also in the lead role

Updated On : 25 Feb 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

Chhaava box office collection Day 11: Vicky Kaushal film mints Rs 19.10 cr

On its first weekend, Chhaava starring Vicky Kaushal, set an impressive box office record. However as per Sacnilk, the movie made Rs 19.10 cr on its second Monday of the second week

Updated On : 25 Feb 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
