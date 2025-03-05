Actor Ayesha Takia's husband, Abu Farhan Azmi, was booked by police in Goa at a public place at Candolim village in North Goa. In a post, the actress said her family was 'brutally bullied' by goons
Nayanthara expressed gratitude to her fans for offering "unconditional love and affection." However, the actress shared a post on X requesting fans not to call her 'Lady Superstar'
Telugu playback singer Kalpana Raghavendar has been hospitalised after a suspected suicide attempt at her Hyderabad residence. The reason behind this extreme step is still not known
In just 17 days after its Feb 14 theatrical debut, Vicky Kaushal's film "Chhaava" has earned over Rs 600 crore. Laxman Utekar directed it, while Maddock Films, led by Dinesh Vijan, produced it
The release date for the highly anticipated series Daredevil: Born Again has been announced. The first two seasons will be released on March 5, and other episodes will be out every Wednesday
The campaign for a UAE destination reunites the three stars in their Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara roles from Zoya Akhtar's film
The teaser of the much-awaited Haikyuu!! vs The Little Giant is out. It is the second and final part of Haikyuu!! Watch the teaser here
Ravi Ganiga, a Cong K'taka MLA criticized actor Rashmika Mandanna for allegedly refusing to go to the Bengaluru International Film Festival. He accused her of 'disregarding' the Kannada language
The 97th Academy Awards was on Sunday night (early Monday in India) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles at 7 p.m. So, here is a list of Oscar-winning movies and where you can watch them online
Oscars 2025: 'Anora' sweeps with five wins, Sean Baker makes history, Mikey Madison stuns with Best Actress win; Conan O'Brien's Hindi greeting takes the internet by storm
Timothee Chalamet and Demi Moore are vying for top honours at the Oscars. Will they make history with their wins at the 97th Academy Awards? Check out the full list of winners across categories
Get ready for an electrifying lineup of new releases across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and MX Player! This week's OTT slate is packed with gripping suspense, intense thrillers, crime dramas
Chhaava box office collections currently stand at Rs 400 crore net in India. It has already become the 14th Indian film to achieve this feat. The numbers are expected to grow further
In 2021, Ranaut hit back by filing a counter-complaint against Akhtar before a magistrate's court, alleging criminal intimidation and insult to modesty
Hackman was one of the most revered actors of his generation, with a career spanning over four decades, and was known for his performances in The Conversation, Superman, and The Royal Tenenbaums
This Eid 2025, Salman Khan's much-awaited film "Sikandar," which was directed by A.R. Murugadoss, will be released. Salman Khan will play a ruthless businessman, starring against Rashmika Mandanna
The much-awaited Bobby Deol's upcoming popular series Ashram 3 is increasing the excitement of the audience. Director Prakash Jha praised Deol's performance of Baba Nirala in the latest series
Actor Shah Rukh Khan with family will be shifting to Pali Hill at Mumbai's Bandra. He has leased 4 floors of a luxury apartment. The reason is grand renovation of the SRK's mansion Mannat
Actor Salman Khan has broken the tradition of Friday releases with his next Eid release, Sikandar. The movie is set to release on March 30, 2025. Rashmika Mandanna is also in the lead role
On its first weekend, Chhaava starring Vicky Kaushal, set an impressive box office record. However as per Sacnilk, the movie made Rs 19.10 cr on its second Monday of the second week