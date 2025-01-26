India emerges as Japanese Manga's latest 'superhero' amid rising interest

Investments in Japanese-style comic books and graphic novel content, famously known as Manga, will see more interest from the Indian media and entertainment industry.

This comes as producers, rights holders, over-the-top (OTT), gaming platforms, developers and studios look to expand their offerings in this segment.

“India's Manga and Anime content market has seen exponential growth post-Covid, with a remarkable increase of 300-400 per cent,” Chandrashekhar Mantha, partner, media and entertainment sector leader, Deloitte India, told Business Standard.

He added, “India is becoming a priority market for Anime and Manga content producers due to its expanding consumer base. OTT platforms like