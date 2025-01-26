Business Standard

Sunday, January 26, 2025 | 11:07 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / India emerges as Japanese Manga's latest 'superhero' amid rising interest

India emerges as Japanese Manga's latest 'superhero' amid rising interest

India's manga and anime content market has seen exponential growth post-Covid, with a remarkable increase of 300 to 400 per cent

Japanese Manga
Premium

Photo: Crunchyroll

Roshni Shekhar
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Investments in Japanese-style comic books and graphic novel content, famously known as Manga, will see more interest from the Indian media and entertainment industry.
 
This comes as producers, rights holders, over-the-top (OTT), gaming platforms, developers and studios look to expand their offerings in this segment. 
 
“India's Manga and Anime content market has seen exponential growth post-Covid, with a remarkable increase of 300-400 per cent,” Chandrashekhar Mantha, partner, media and entertainment sector leader, Deloitte India, told Business Standard.
 
He added, “India is becoming a priority market for Anime and Manga content producers due to its expanding consumer base. OTT platforms like
Topics : Japan Manga animation comic books

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon