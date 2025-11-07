India meets Japan, in a frame: How anime bridges two creative economies

A crimson sun bleeds through glass towers as smoke curls between skyscrapers. The city below hums like a living circuit. On glowing monitors, lines of code flicker into battlefield maps. Faces flash by – of soldiers, rebels, ghosts of memory – all drawn with Japanese precision.

This is anime, of course. But there’s something unmistakably Indian about it – a sepia-lit soldier in round glasses and khakis is saluting against a burning sky, his uniform and cadence recalling Indian independence hero Subhas Chandra Bose.

A murmur of recognition ripples through the Mumbai auditorium showing the trailer of DQN, the debut