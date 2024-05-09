Business Standard
Malayalam cinema gets a new home outside Kerala: Is this boom sustainable?

Its share of the Indian box office has already risen to three times the average for the last many years

Malayalam films

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 11:22 PM IST
Chidambaram’s Manjummel Boys is a gripping watch. The story of a boys’ outing gone wrong, was released in February this year to gross (including taxes and trade share) a record Rs 168 crore at the box office. This week it was released on Disney + Hotstar.

Manjummel Boys joins a long list of Malayalam films having a fantastic run at the box office this year. There is the Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham about an eccentric gangster, Girish AD’s romantic-comedy Premalu, Blessy’s survival-drama Aadujeevitham -- The Goat Life, and Rahul Sadasivan’s taut thriller Bramayugam, with superstar Mammootty in the lead.

In
First Published: May 09 2024 | 11:22 PM IST

