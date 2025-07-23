Micro dramas are all the rage, but their ability to make money is a mystery

Shock, terror, disappointment, redemption, joy, achievement... How many emotions can you pack into two minutes? Turns out, many. That’s the trick to making binge-worthy micro dramas — fictional shows of 2- to 3-minute episodes.

Each one of the 30-50 episodes has to end on a cliffhanger — or “the consumer can leave you. His finger is just one centimetre away from the screen,” says Vinod Kumar Meena, cofounder, KuKu FM, which launched its micro-drama service, KuKu TV, this February.

Go through any of the hundreds of micro dramas, such as Rented Husband, Love Potion, or I Wish it Were You,