Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 10:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Micro dramas are all the rage, but their ability to make money is a mystery

Micro dramas are all the rage, but their ability to make money is a mystery

Each one of the 30-50 episodes has to end on a cliffhanger - or "the consumer can leave you. His finger is just one centimetre away from the screen

Photos: Pocket Films
premium

Micro dramas lie in the Venn space at the intersection of YouTube, Netflix, Instagram and Dangal TV, or services such as those. | Photos: Pocket Films

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar Pune
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shock, terror, disappointment, redemption, joy, achievement... How many emotions can you pack into two minutes? Turns out, many. That’s the trick to making binge-worthy micro dramas — fictional shows of 2- to 3-minute episodes. 
Each one of the 30-50 episodes has to end on a cliffhanger — or “the consumer can leave you. His finger is just one centimetre away from the screen,” says Vinod Kumar Meena, cofounder, KuKu FM, which launched its micro-drama service, KuKu TV, this February. 
Go through any of the hundreds of micro dramas, such as Rented Husband, Love Potion, or I Wish it Were You,
Topics : Indian film industry film review Entertainment
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon