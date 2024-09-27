NCPA and Soho's first theatrical collaboration blurs national boundaries

Almost a decade since Puja Sarup first started playing Shammi Kapoor on stage, she continues to discover mannerisms to add to her performance in the “Gentlemen’s Club”, a cabaret-like comedy show that harkens back to the golden era of Hindi cinema – the 1950s and ’60s.

“His persona is not just about energy, it’s life,” says Sarup, channelling her character with a raised eyebrow, slightly agape mouth, hip swivel, and head bob. Soon, these mannerisms will travel from Mumbai to the UK as part of the first theatrical collaboration between the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA)