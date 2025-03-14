Screenwriters discuss crisis of creativity, need for original content

The rise of over-the-top (OTT) platforms in India had made filmmakers, actors and screenwriters believe that they had found a goose laying golden eggs but it is now time for a reality check. Alongside the opportunity to tell stories that may not be commercially viable on the big screen but lend themselves to home viewing, there are challenges to be dealt with.

“There is no independent-minded funding in this country. Reality has to be sanitised. Few people want to fund projects that look at identity and gender. It is hard to make films in line with your beliefs, politics and