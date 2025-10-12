Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 06:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Adani ties up with MTAR Technologies for Amca stealth jet race: Sources

Adani ties up with MTAR Technologies for Amca stealth jet race: Sources

Seven competing entities - including HAL, the Kalyani Group, Tata, Adani, and L&T - responded to the EoI last month to qualify for building the AMCA prototype

Model of India's planned fifth-generation stealth fighter jet Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). Image credit: Shutterstock
premium

Model of India's planned fifth-generation stealth fighter jet Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). Image credit: Shutterstock

Bhaswar Kumar
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Defence & Aerospace, part of the Adani group, has tied up with Hyderabad-headquartered MTAR Technologies to vie for the ~15,000 crore contract to develop and build the prototype of India’s first stealth fighter jet, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (Amca), sources told Business Standard.
 
The consortium has not yet been officially announced. The Adani group declined to comment on the matter.
 
MTAR Technologies is a precision engineering company that designs and manufactures high-accuracy components and critical assemblies for the clean energy, nuclear, space, and defence sectors.
 
Its key customers include the Nuclear Power Corporation of India, the Indian Space
Topics : Adani Group Defence news Defence
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon