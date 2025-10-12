Adani ties up with MTAR Technologies for Amca stealth jet race: Sources

Adani Defence & Aerospace, part of the Adani group, has tied up with Hyderabad-headquartered MTAR Technologies to vie for the ~15,000 crore contract to develop and build the prototype of India’s first stealth fighter jet, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (Amca), sources told Business Standard.

The consortium has not yet been officially announced. The Adani group declined to comment on the matter.

MTAR Technologies is a precision engineering company that designs and manufactures high-accuracy components and critical assemblies for the clean energy, nuclear, space, and defence sectors.

Its key customers include the Nuclear Power Corporation of India, the Indian Space