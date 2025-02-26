Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 10:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Aerospace revenue to double in five years: Godrej's Maneck Behramkamdin

Aerospace revenue to double in five years: Godrej's Maneck Behramkamdin

Godrej Enterprises Group's aerospace division has evolved from making ISRO rocket components to becoming a key player in India's push for self-reliance in military aircraft engines

MANECK EDDIE BEHRAMKAMDIN, executive vice-president and business head for the aerospace division, Godrej Enterprises Group
Premium

MANECK EDDIE BEHRAMKAMDIN, executive vice-president and business head for the aerospace division, Godrej Enterprises Group

Bhaswar Kumar Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Godrej Enterprises Group's aerospace division, already a supplier to global aerospace giants like GE, Rolls-Royce, Boeing, Honeywell, and Safran, recently achieved a major milestone when it became the only Indian private firm to manufacture a large military turbofan engine. Against this backdrop, MANECK EDDIE BEHRAMKAMDIN, executive vice-president and business head for the aerospace division, Godrej Enterprises Group, spoke about the company's journey in engine manufacturing in an interview with Bhaswar Kumar at the Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru on February 12. Edited excerpts:
 
Can you give us an overview of your journey in aerospace engine manufacturing?
 
Our aerospace business began
Topics : Godrej aerospace India Aviation

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon