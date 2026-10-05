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Bharat Forge wins Pratt & Whitney Canada contract for aerospace components

Pratt & Whitney Canada is a global aerospace leader and aircraft engine manufacturer

Bharat Forge

The components will be manufactured at Bharat Forge's aerospace facility in India | Image: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2026 | 2:18 PM IST

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Bharat Forge Ltd on Monday said it has secured a long-term contract from Pratt & Whitney Canada for the supply of mission-critical aerospace engine components.

The components will be manufactured at Bharat Forge's aerospace facility in India, the company said.

"We look forward to supporting Pratt & Whitney Canada's programs and furthering India's advancement in aerospace manufacturing expertise," Amit Kalyani, Vice-Chairman and Joint Managing Director, Bharat Forge, said.

This collaboration reflects Pratt & Whitney's commitment to building a resilient, high-performing global supply chain that supports its customers and future growth ambitions, said Nathalie Rivet, Vice President, Supply Chain, Pratt & Whitney Canada.

Pune-based Bharat Forge is a global leader in providing high performance, innovative safety critical components and solutions for several sectors including automotive, power, oil and gas, construction & mining, rail, marine, defence and aerospace.

 

Pratt & Whitney Canada is a global aerospace leader and aircraft engine manufacturer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Bharat Forge aerospace Pratt & Whitney

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First Published: Oct 05 2026 | 2:18 PM IST