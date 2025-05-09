BrahMos project to attract fresh investment of ₹10K cr: UP govt official

The supersonic BrahMos missile project in Lucknow is expected to attract fresh investment of ₹10,000 crore in the next four to five years, according to a senior government official.

The 80-hectare BrahMos plant will be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 11, amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack last month.

Apart from catering to domestic requirements, the missile will be exported to countries such as the Philippines and Indonesia.

BrahMos Aerospace in Lucknow is a joint venture between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPOM to develop