BrahMos project to attract fresh investment of ₹10K cr: UP govt official

BrahMos project to attract fresh investment of ₹10K cr: UP govt official

Apart from catering to domestic requirements, the missile will be exported to countries such as the Philippines and Indonesia

BrahMos missile
Premium

BrahMos Aerospace in Lucknow is a joint venture between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPOM to develop next-generation supersonic missiles | Photo: Bloomberg

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The supersonic BrahMos missile project in Lucknow is expected to attract fresh investment of ₹10,000 crore in the next four to five years, according to a senior government official. 
 
The 80-hectare BrahMos plant will be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 11, amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack last month. 
 
Apart from catering to domestic requirements, the missile will be exported to countries such as the Philippines and Indonesia. 
 
BrahMos Aerospace in Lucknow is a joint venture between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPOM to develop
