Changing contours of India's aid to neighbouring countries and regions

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi will be on a state visit to Sri Lanka from April 4 to 6. As part of it, the PM will travel to Anuradhapura, in the northern part of the island nation, to inaugurate development projects being implemented with Indian financial aid. Modi last visited Sri Lanka in 2019.

Last year, Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissaanayake paid a three-day state visit to India in December — his first overseas visit after taking office. Returning the favour, Modi will be the first foreign leader to be hosted by Dissanayake. India’s assistance to Sri Lanka increased