Datanomics: A helping hand to its neighbours in times of disaster

India, once again, earned plaudits for being the first responder in the neighbourhood and a reliable partner to the Global South for humanitarian needs by delivering disaster-relief aid to Myanmar after a catastrophic earthquake of 7.7 magnitude rocked the country two weeks ago. Myanmar is still witnessing tremors of relatively minor intensity after the major earthquake wreaked havoc.

Sajjad Mohammad Sajid, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Myanmar, praised India's rapid deployment of resources, delivering over 1,000 metric tonnes of humanitarian aid, including food, medical supplies, and field hospital support, within days of