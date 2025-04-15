Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 12:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Datanomics: A helping hand to its neighbours in times of disaster

Datanomics: A helping hand to its neighbours in times of disaster

In this backdrop, it is an opportune moment to look at the quantum of aid provided by India to different countries

rescue, robots, Disaster
Premium

According to an official response by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India’s aid for disaster relief increased from Rs 1.6 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 41.18 crore in 2023-24. In the current financial year, the figure stood at Rs 27.88 crore till January 2025

Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 12:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India, once again, earned plaudits for being the first responder in the neighbourhood and a reliable partner to the Global South for humanitarian needs by delivering disaster-relief aid to Myanmar after a catastrophic earthquake of 7.7 magnitude rocked the country two weeks ago. Myanmar is still witnessing tremors of relatively minor intensity after the major earthquake wreaked havoc.
 
Sajjad Mohammad Sajid, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Myanmar, praised India's rapid deployment of resources, delivering over 1,000 metric tonnes of humanitarian aid, including food, medical supplies, and field hospital support, within days of
Topics : Neighbours Myanmar Disaster

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon