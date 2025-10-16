Datanomics: India, Canada look to reset frosty economic relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently held meetings with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, which could have the potential to reset the India-Canada ties that have been faltering for two years now. The two countries unveiled a road map to bring relations back on track through a focus on trade, investment and people-to-people ties. A diplomatic spat emerged between the two after the then-Canadian PM Justin Trudeau accused India of killing a Khalistani separatist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in September 2023.

India-Canada trade: Untapped potential

India’s merchandise exports to Canada declined 6.5 per cent