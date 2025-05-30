Defence ministry weighs licensing reform; DAP 2020 revision by Nov-end

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh calls on private sector to scale up R&D and capital equipment investment while assuring full govt support

A more expeditious industrial licensing process in defence is among the suggestions being considered as part of reforms to further enhance competition and private-sector participation in the sector, a government source told Business Standard.

This was a day after Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh underscored the importance of disruptive reforms in licensing and ease of doing business to break down entry barriers in defence manufacturing and support grassroots investors.

The revision of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020