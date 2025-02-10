Diplomacy in chains? US deportation flight sends a message to India

The use of a military aircraft by the US to bring civilian deportees back to India and shackle them during the long flight suggests that the bilateral relationship is not all roses.

Foreign policy analysts say the new administration of US President Donald Trump has sent a message to India through this, and India’s cooperation shows it wants to shake off the label of being a major source of illegal immigration to the US.

The US flew back 104 unauthorised migrants, at an estimated cost of $1 million, on a C-17 plane to India on February 5. The US has