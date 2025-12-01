DRDO to streamline start-up engagement for stronger defence R&D: MoD

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is formulating a new start-up policy to facilitate smoother engagement between the country’s premier military research and development agency and new entrants and entrepreneurs developing cutting-edge technologies, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Monday.

“This policy aims to streamline the process of engaging with start-ups and leveraging their innovative ideas for defence applications,” said an official release, adding that it comes at a time when the DRDO has sanctioned 148 new research and development (R&D) projects over the past three years.

The move is expected to benefit India’s military technology sector, which,