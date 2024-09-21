First indigenous air carrier INS Vikrant to be put through paces at Karwar

Business Standard
The key element of the CSG, however, is its air wing. As a ballpark figure, an aircraft carrier deploys one combat aircraft for every 1,000 tonnes of carrier

The Indian Navy’s second aircraft carrier, which happens to be the first one that is indigenously built, joined the Western Fleet in Karwar for joint exercises that include twin- carrier fighter operations.
Resumption of two-carrier operations signals India’s return to clutch of navies that have ship platforms and experience for operations that simultaneously involve more than one carrier

Ajai Shukla
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 12:40 AM IST

The Indian Navy’s second aircraft carrier, which happens to be the first one that is indigenously built, joined the Western Fleet in Karwar for joint exercises that include twin-carrier fighter operations.

The resumption of two-carrier operations signals India’s return to the elite clutch of navies that have the ship platforms and experience for operations that simultaneously involve more than one aircraft carrier.

An aircraft carrier is a warship with a full-length flight deck, hangar and facilities for arming, deploying, and recovering aircraft. Aircraft carriers include helicopter carriers and amphibious assault ships if the vessel's primary purpose is

