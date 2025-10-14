Goodluck India to invest ₹500 cr to scale up artillery shell casing output

Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 09:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Production of a test batch of empty shells commenced at the facility earlier this month, said Goodluck India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ram Agarwal

Goodluck India Ltd (Photo: goodluckindia.com)

Bhaswar Kumar
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

To meet rising demand from domestic and European buyers, Goodluck India Limited plans to invest up to ₹500 crore to scale up artillery shell casing output at its Uttar Pradesh (UP) facility to 400,000 units from 150,000 over the next year, the company’s leadership said on Tuesday.
 
The facility manufactures empty M107 155 mm medium-calibre artillery shells. The investment — aimed at expanding shell production capacity and installing machinery for aerospace component manufacturing — will be funded through a mix of debt and equity.
 
European nations have been scrambling to secure ammunition — both artillery shells and the explosives that
