Govt 'in talks with 4 countries' for advanced jet-engine programme

India is in talks with four countries to start an advanced jet-engine programme at home by the end of the year, according to a government official with knowledge of the matter.

India has defence collaborations with the United States, France, Russia and the United Kingdom.

“India is talking to all four,” the official told Business Standard on the condition of anonymity.

The official said the “big decision” will need to be taken at the “appropriate level” of the Indian government, because it involves India spending an estimated “₹40,000 crores–50,000 crores” over the next decade or more on making “a new