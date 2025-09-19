HAL to raise Tejas output as MiG-21 nears exit, but IAF shortfall to remain

With the Indian Air Force’s (IAF’s) combat strength set to fall to its lowest in six decades following the retirement of the MiG-21, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is working with private-sector partners to accelerate production of its replacement — the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mark-1A (Mk1A). HAL aims to raise output from the current ceiling of 24 aircraft a year to 30 by the end of 2027, according to a source at the defence public-sector undertaking (DPSU).

Between October and December, HAL plans to deliver the first batch of Tejas Mk1As to the IAF — up to four jets,