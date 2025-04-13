IAF's losses: Jet crashes bring focus on simulation training of pilots

Three Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets have crashed during training, so far, this year.

One pilot died and another was injured in the latest incident in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on April 2. The IAF posted on X that the two-seat Jaguar crashed after being airborne at night. “The pilots faced a technical malfunction,” and ejected, avoiding harm to the local population and the airfield, the statement said.

The other pilots managed to eject safely in the earlier crashes in Ambala, Punjab, and Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, on March 7 and February 25, respectively.

A paratrooper from the IAF’s skydiving team died