IAF's losses: Jet crashes bring focus on simulation training of pilots

IAF's losses: Jet crashes bring focus on simulation training of pilots

The death of a young pilot and three fighter jet crashes prompt the question - should there be more simulation training?

Caption: Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk-I. Image Credit: PIB
India has lost hundreds of military aircraft in peacetime crashes over the past 40 years

Satarupa Bhattacharjya New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 12:00 AM IST

Three Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets have crashed during training, so far, this year.
 
One pilot died and another was injured in the latest incident in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on April 2. The IAF posted on X that the two-seat Jaguar crashed after being airborne at night. “The pilots faced a technical malfunction,” and ejected, avoiding harm to the local population and the airfield, the statement said.
 
The other pilots managed to eject safely in the earlier crashes in Ambala, Punjab, and Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, on March 7 and February 25, respectively.
 
A paratrooper from the IAF’s skydiving team died
Topics : Indian Air Force Fighter jet military aircraft

