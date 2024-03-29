Sensex (    %)
                             
IAI enhancing commitment to Make in India in defence: CEO Boaz Levy

IAI president and chief executive officer (CEO) Boaz Levy and IAI Air and Missile Defence Division vice-president & general manager Dror Bar speak about their strategy for India

IAI Air and Missile Defence Division VP & General Manager Dror Bar (left) and Israel Aerospace Industries President and CEO Boaz Levy
Premium

IAI Air and Missile Defence Division VP & General Manager Dror Bar (left) and Israel Aerospace Industries President and CEO Boaz Levy

Bhaswar Kumar
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 9:42 PM IST
Aerospace and defence major Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) opened its Indian subsidiary AeroSpace Services India (ASI) in New Delhi on Wednesday. The company, which trades in Indian rupees, will be a part of the Centre’s Make-in-India initiative. IAI president and chief executive officer (CEO) Boaz Levy and IAI Air and Missile Defence Division vice-president & general manager Dror Bar, in an interview with Bhaswar Kumar in New Delhi, speak about their strategy for India. Edited excerpts:

How does ASI fit into your India operations?   

Levy: The opening of ASI is a strong demonstration of IAI's commitment to the central

External Affairs Ministry defence firms aerospace India Israel ties

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 9:21 PM IST

