India hosts first 'Global South' meet on women in UN peacekeeping

India hosts first 'Global South' meet on women in UN peacekeeping

Deployed women comprise 0.8 per cent of India's troops for UN peacekeeping, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institution

Satarupa Bhattacharjya New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

India hosted a two-day conference on women peacekeepers from the “global south” in New Delhi earlier this week. India and 34 countries in the geography that contribute troops to the United Nations participated in the discussions, which ranged from the challenges peacekeeping faces amid geopolitical uncertainties to the prevention of sexual misconduct during missions – an issue the UN has grappled with for long.
 
The UN has 11 ongoing peacekeeping operations on three continents. The rules of engagement for the troops deployed are consent of the parties involved in a conflict, “impartiality” and the non-use of force unless in self-defence
Topics : UN peacekeeping United Nations

