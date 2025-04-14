Monday, April 14, 2025 | 09:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IAF detected 'GPS issue' during humanitarian operation after Myanmar quake

IAF detected 'GPS issue' during humanitarian operation after Myanmar quake

According to an Indian government source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the GPS spoofing attempt was thwarted early during India's humanitarian operation in Myanmar

The source said the IAF pilots were prepared with measures such as backup systems when the

Satarupa Bhattacharjya Delhi
Apr 14 2025 | 9:18 PM IST

The Indian Air Force (IAF) detected signal interference when one of its planes entered the Myanmar airspace to carry out a humanitarian operation in the aftermath of a massive earthquake that hit the Southeast Asian country last month.
 
India was among the earliest responders to offer support to Myanmar, where more than 3,350 people died and 4,850 were injured in the 7.7 magnitude quake, through a military operation titled Brahma.
 
The IAF declined to
