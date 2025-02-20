Indian Air Force likely to advise Centre to go for stealth aircraft

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will likely advise the government to buy stealth aircraft as and when its opinion is sought, according to a government source. The need for such a purchase is based, above all factors, on India’s threat assessment in its neighbourhood. China, which has stealth capability, is reportedly selling 40 fifth-generation fighters to Pakistan. Beijing is also making its own sixth-generation jets.

A stealth aircraft can cheat conventional sensors or delay the other side’s response in a war. US President Donald Trump recently said at a joint news conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that America would