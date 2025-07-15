Indian Americans increasingly occupy liminal space between self-identities

Numbering more than 5.2 million, Indian Americans now comprise the second-largest immigrant group in the United States (US) by country of origin, second only to Mexican Americans. Between 2010 and 2020, it grew by nearly 55 per cent. The community is also growing at a rapid clip - 70 per cent of all Indian immigrants residing in the US arrived in the last quarter-century. And as the Indian-American community throws up leaders beyond the usual healthcare and technology sectors into more public and political roles, it has drawn more attention to its achievements and achievers.

A recent study attempts to