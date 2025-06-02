'Business as usual': M&M to Dabur, Indian firms brush off Türkiye tensions

Even as New Delhi turns up the heat on Turkish firms over Ankara’s public embrace of Islamabad, Indian companies rooted in Türkiye are staying put. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Dabur India, and Jubilant FoodWorks say it’s business as usual, with no plans to alter course despite the geopolitical chill.

Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates the Domino’s Pizza franchise and its own coffee chain Coffy in Türkiye, said it remains committed to expansion. The company currently runs 746 Domino’s outlets and 160 Coffy stores in the country, with plans to open 30 more Domino’s and 50 Coffy locations, according to remarks made