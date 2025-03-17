Indians received 7% of US green cards in 2023, reveals USCIS data

Last week, US Vice President J D Vance announced on Fox News that a green card holder does not have an indefinite right to remain in the US.

According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), green card holders have certain rights and responsibilities while residing in the US. They have the right to live permanently in the country, but only if they do not commit deportable offences. They can work in any legal job and are protected under all US laws, including federal, state, and local regulations. However, Vance stressed that residency is not a lifetime guarantee, and