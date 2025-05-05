Monday, May 05, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Krishnamurthy Subramanian's termination was India's call, says IMF

Sources said the reasons for Subramanian's termination included alleged impropriety in using his position to promote and publicise his latest book India@100

Subramanian had served as the chief economic advisor to the Government of India between 2018 and 2021.

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 11:17 PM IST

The premature exit of Krishnamurthy Subramanian from the role of executive director (ED) at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was a call taken by the Government of India, the Fund’s spokesperson told Business Standard on Monday. 
“The appointment and termination of any member of the executive board is a decision for member countries to make. The termination of ED Subramanian is a decision by the government of India,” an IMF spokesperson said in response to emailed queries.  “We wish him well in his future endeavors and look forward to working with his successor,” the spokesperson added. 
