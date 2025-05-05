Krishnamurthy Subramanian's termination was India's call, says IMF

The premature exit of Krishnamurthy Subramanian from the role of executive director (ED) at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was a call taken by the Government of India, the Fund’s spokesperson told Business Standard on Monday.

“The appointment and termination of any member of the executive board is a decision for member countries to make. The termination of ED Subramanian is a decision by the government of India,” an IMF spokesperson said in response to emailed queries. “We wish him well in his future endeavors and look forward to working with his successor,” the spokesperson added.

The Ministry of Finance