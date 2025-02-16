Our 'Make in India' journey is far from complete: Boeing on expansion plans

American aerospace giant Boeing has expanded its annual sourcing from India to $1.25 billion, a five-fold increase from $250 million a decade ago. While the India-US joint statement issued on Thursday stated that both countries expect to complete the procurement of six additional Boeing P-8I aircraft for the Indian Navy this year, the company’s focus during the Tuesday interview was on securing long-term logistics contracts in India. Against this backdrop, TORBJORN SJOGREN, Vice-President and General Manager of Government Services at Boeing Global Services, discusses the planemaker’s future and commitment to India with Bhaswar Kumar at Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru.