Pahalgam terrorist attack: 'Non-kinetic' arrows in quiver to counter Pak

After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, India’s diplomatic response to Pakistan has focused on ‘non-kinetic’ measures: suspending the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), curtailing water flow through the Baglihar dam on the Chenab river, banning imports, and shutting ports for Pakistan-owned ships.

India is also set to red-flag the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) fresh $1.3 billion loan tranche for Pakistan, expected to be taken up by its board at its meeting in Washington on May 9. New Delhi plans to sensitise other global entities and lenders — like the World Bank — on their engagements with Islamabad.