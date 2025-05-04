Sunday, May 04, 2025 | 11:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pahalgam terrorist attack: 'Non-kinetic' arrows in quiver to counter Pak

Pahalgam terrorist attack: 'Non-kinetic' arrows in quiver to counter Pak

Experts suggest diplomatic manoeuvres to put Pakistan back in FATF 'grey list', regulate information on hydrological data to the lower riparian and convincing friends like Saudi, UAE to block aid

People walk on the dry riverbed of the Indus in Hyderabad, Pakistan. Experts believe withholding of critical water and flood-related information may have a cascading impact on water management in Pakistan. (PHOTO: REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)
People walk on the dry riverbed of the Indus in Hyderabad, Pakistan. Experts believe withholding of critical water and flood-related information may have a cascading impact on water management in Pakistan. (PHOTO: REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)

Archis MohanSanjeeb Mukherjee Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, India’s diplomatic response to Pakistan has focused on ‘non-kinetic’ measures: suspending the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), curtailing water flow through the Baglihar dam on the  Chenab river, banning imports, and shutting ports for Pakistan-owned ships.
  India is also set to red-flag the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) fresh $1.3 billion loan tranche for Pakistan, expected to be taken up by its board at its meeting in Washington on May 9. New Delhi plans to sensitise other global entities and lenders — like the World Bank — on their engagements with Islamabad.
