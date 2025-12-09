Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 10:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Parl panel suggests adequate budgetary provisions for defence R&D

Parl panel suggests adequate budgetary provisions for defence R&D

The committee said the ministry is adopting emerging technologies of warfare and it has recommended that adequate budgetary provisions for research and development be made available to the armed force

Parliament, New Parliament
premium

The Ministry of Defence has set up “a future warfare fund” within the armed forces. “A future analysis group” to study technologies is proposed to be set up, the panel said in its report.(Photo: PTI)

BS Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 10:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence has recommended adequate budgetary provisions for research and development to ensure that combat preparedness of the country’s armed forces remains at an optimum level.
 
The Ministry of Defence has set up “a future warfare fund” within the armed forces. “A future analysis group” to study technologies is proposed to be set up, the panel said in its report, adding that emerging sectors in defence are robotics automation, velocity (important for hypersonic drones) and intelligence warfare (includes artificial intelligence, data analytics and machine-learning).
 
“The committee (members) are not oblivious to the fact that the budget
Topics : External Affairs Defence Security News defence firms Defence acquisitions Ministry of Defence
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon