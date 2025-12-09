Parl panel suggests adequate budgetary provisions for defence R&D

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence has recommended adequate budgetary provisions for research and development to ensure that combat preparedness of the country’s armed forces remains at an optimum level.

The Ministry of Defence has set up “a future warfare fund” within the armed forces. “A future analysis group” to study technologies is proposed to be set up, the panel said in its report, adding that emerging sectors in defence are robotics automation, velocity (important for hypersonic drones) and intelligence warfare (includes artificial intelligence, data analytics and machine-learning).

“The committee (members) are not oblivious to the fact that the budget