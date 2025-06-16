Datanomics: Private-sector collaboration to drive self-reliance in defence

Steady climb in defence production

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said India’s annual defence production nearly doubled to ₹1.46 trillion in FY25 from ₹74,000 crore

With the success of Indian defence products in Operation Sindoor, India aims to showcase the export potential and combat readiness of its indigenous arms globally. Recently, Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) signed four production transfer agreements to manufacture Rafale fighter jet fuselages in India, marking the first time this will be done outside France. Such private-sector collaboration is expected to boost India’s self-reliance in the sector and support the ‘Make in India’ initiative.