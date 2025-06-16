Monday, June 16, 2025 | 11:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Datanomics: Private-sector collaboration to drive self-reliance in defence

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently said that India's annual defence production reached an all-time high of ₹1.46 trillion in FY25, nearly doubling from ₹0.74 trillion in FY17

Such private-sector collaboration is expected to boost India’s self-reliance in the sector and support the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

With the success of Indian defence products in Operation Sindoor, India aims to showcase the export potential and combat readiness of its indigenous arms globally. Recently, Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) signed four production transfer agreements to manufacture Rafale fighter jet fuselages in India, marking the first time this will be done outside France. Such private-sector collaboration is expected to boost India’s self-reliance in the sector and support the ‘Make in India’ initiative. 

Steady climb in defence production

