Profits up, gaps remain: OFB overhaul yields mixed results three years on

Since the corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board, profits are up, the order book is looking healthy in parts, but export gaps persist

Troop Comforts Ltd (TCL), also headquartered in Kanpur, which manufactures uniforms and extreme-climate clothing, was the only DPSU to post a loss, reporting a deficit of ₹303 crore. | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Bhaswar Kumar New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

Nearly three and a half years after the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) was corporatised, merging 41 production units into seven new defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs), a report presented by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence last week highlighted encouraging profitability. However, a closer look at the data points to uneven future prospects, variations in projected order books, and differences in export performance.  
While six of the seven DPSUs reported profits in 2023-24 (FY24), one remained in the red, and only two managed to establish any discernible export presence. Also, at least one of the DPSUs showed limited prospects for
Topics : Ordnance factory board defence sector Indian military

