Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Share of private sector in defence production hits a multi-year high

Investments observed in key defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu

defence brahmos
Premium

Ashli Varghese New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 12:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Private sector companies accounted for a larger share of defence production in 2023-24 than has been seen in at least eight years.

Even as defence exports have reached record levels, an analysis of the Department of Defence Production data shows that private sector companies accounted for Rs 16,411 crore, or 22 per cent share in the total defence production of Rs 74,739 crore in 2023-24 (FY24). This is their largest share in data going back to 2016-17. The latest data is as of March 5.

The earliest data available on the Department of Defence Production website is from 2016.

This

Also Read

Interim Budget 2024: Defence budget under Modi govt from 2014-2023

Goodluck India to expand Defence & Aerospace wing by raising Rs 96 crore

Own BEML, BEL in your portfolio? Check why they will be in focus today

Rs 3 trn by FY29: Rajnath lays down ambitious defence production target

Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Private Bank overbought on charts: How to trade?

Indian troops from 2nd platform to leave within April: Maldives President

Aid group halts food delivery in Gaza after Israeli strike kills 7 workers

Mumbai police arrests 9 pirates caught off Somalia coast by Indian Navy

Indian Navy reaches Japan for bilateral anti-submarine warfare exchange

19 fishermen detained by Sri Lanka return home: Indian High Commission

Topics : Defence Production Policy private sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 12:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveTaiwan EarthquakeDC vs KKR Live ScoreLok Sabha Election LiveAdani GreenIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon