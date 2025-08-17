Statsguru: How India, Bangladesh fared after a year under Yunus' rule

It has been a year since Sheikh Hasina’s ouster from Bangladesh, and diplomatic relations between India and its neighbouring country have nosedived under Muhammad Yunus’ rule. This includes tit-for-tat trade restrictions levied by both
nations.
However, despite rising anti-India sentiment in Bangladesh, goods trade between the nations has expanded. This is reflected more in India’s imports than in its exports.
Although inflation declined marginally, the unemployment rate rose, and the economic growth rate fell to below 4 per cent — the lowest since 2019-20 (FY20) — under Yunus.