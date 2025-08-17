Sunday, August 17, 2025 | 10:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Statsguru: How India, Bangladesh fared after a year under Yunus' rule

Despite worsening diplomatic ties and rising anti-India sentiment under Mohd Yunus' rule, India's trade with Bangladesh has seen unexpected growth, led by imports

In FY23 and FY24, before the restrictions, over 50 per cent of India's imports from Bangladesh were via land ports.

It has been a year since Sheikh Hasina’s ouster from Bangladesh, and diplomatic relations between India and its neighbouring country have nosedived under Muhammad Yunus’ rule. This includes tit-for-tat trade restrictions levied by both 
nations. 
 
However, despite rising anti-India sentiment in Bangladesh, goods trade between the nations has expanded. This is reflected more in India’s imports than in its exports.
 
Although inflation declined marginally, the unemployment rate rose, and the economic growth rate fell to below 4 per cent — the lowest since 2019-20 (FY20) — under Yunus. 
 
                 
