Statsguru: Indians' deportation peaked during Donald Trump's first term

Deportation of Indian nationals was minimal during the Obama years but surged under Trump 1.0. Indians' removal during Trump's term was higher than Chinese nationals'

Ahmedabad: Security personnel escort a Gujarat native deported from US after she was brought to the Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. A US military plane brought 104 deported Indians to Amritsar on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Over 100 illegal Indian immigrants were recently deported from the United States on a military aircraft, stirring a nationwide debate over the treatment meted out to them.
 
US President Donald Trump has pledged to intensify deportation.
 
While the Barack Obama administrations had seen a rise in unauthorised immigrants in that country from India and China, these numbers began to decline under the first Trump administration and the Joe Biden presidency. India’s position among countries with the highest number of unauthorised immigrants also shifted from 6th in 2009 to 4th by 2016 before dropping to 9th in 2022 (Charts 1 and
