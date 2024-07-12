Business Standard
ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems JV in fray for building AIP submarines

The six submarines, powered by air-independent-propulsion (AIP), are being built under a Rs 45,000 crore programme called Project 75-I under the "strategic partner" (SP) acquisition category

Ajai Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 8:32 PM IST

The global tender for building six state-of-the-art conventional submarines for the Indian Navy has boiled down to a contest between two joint ventures (JVs).

One features German shipbuilder ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), in partnership with India’s premier defence shipyard Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL). In contest with the 180-year-old German shipbuilder is Spanish shipyard Navantia, which is bidding in partnership with Indian engineering giant Larsen and Toubro (L&T). TKMS is Germany’s only supplier of submarines and marine electronics.

The six submarines, powered by air-independent propulsion (AIP), are being built under a Rs 45,000 crore programme called Project

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

