Tourism Ministry working to ease visa processes for foreign travellers

India’s Ministry of Tourism is working towards streamlining visa processes for foreign travellers, as the government aims to attract more overseas visitors, with a particular focus on Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) visitors and global conferences.

"We are working with the Ministry of Home Affairs to simplify the e-visa process," Tourism Ministry’s Director General Mugdha Sinha said at the Skift India Forum, while underscoring the critical role of inbound tourism in achieving India's aspiration of becoming a $13 trillion economy by 2047.

Recognising the need for smoother entry for international travellers, she said the government is prioritising the simplification