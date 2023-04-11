Bed occupancy under 3% in major cities even as Covid cases top 37,000

“In a massive countrywide exercise in India’s fight against Covid-19, a two-day mock drill was conducted successfully at 35 States and UTs across 724 districts,” the Union Health Ministry said in the evening.

India reported 5,676 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate to 2.88 per cent. Only 358 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours.