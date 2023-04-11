close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Bed occupancy under 3% in major cities even as Covid cases top 37,000

Masks make a comeback in several states and cities, over 33,000 govt and private health facilities join mock drills

Anoushka SawhneySohini Das Mumbai/New Delhi
Covid-19, coronavirus
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 7:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Even as the country’s active Covid-19 cases crossed 37,000 on Tuesday, less than 3 per cent of the available hospital beds have been occupied in India’s major cities. However, mock drills were conducted across hospitals to assess Covid-19 preparedness.
India reported 5,676 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate to 2.88 per cent. Only 358 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours.
“In a massive countrywide exercise in India’s fight against Covid-19, a two-day mock drill was conducted successfully at 35 States and UTs across 724 districts,” the Union Health Ministry said in the evening.
Or

Also Read

Rising Covid cases in India a non-event for markets for now: Analysts

Covid cases hit five-month high, weekly deaths at 29, highest since Dec

No, Israel has NOT found two cases of a new variant of coronavirus

3 out of 4 Indians say they didn't take a Covid-19 test despite symptoms

Covid-19 cases in India at four-month high: Everything you need to know

Urban Light pollution may extend mosquitoes' biting season: Study

World Homeopathy Day 2023: History, Importance, Theme of this year

Delhi records 535 fresh Covid-29 cases, positivity rate now at 23.05%

Covid-19 is still deadlier for patients than influenza, finds study

World Health Day 2023: All you need to know about this 75th anniversary

Topics : Health sector | health news

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 7:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Check pitch report, playing XI, and more

Mumbai: David Warner of Delhi Capitals walks towards the pavilion after being dismissed, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, May 21, 2022 PTI
3 min read

Oil and Natural Gas Co to bet on deepwater oil as India seeks to cut import

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

As Pilot sits on fast, Gehlot releases video of 2030 vision for Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
2 min read

Citi, JICA announce co-finance loan to IndusInd Bank for agriculture sector

farmers
2 min read

BJP's first list of candidates for polls expected today: Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM, Basavaraj Bommai
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

C-DOT, Reliance Jio set to power India's global telecom gear ambition

Image
3 min read

Jack Dorsey's wealth tumbles $526 million after Hindenburg's latest report

Image
2 min read
Premium

Credit card payments on foreign travels likely to attract tax at source

Image
3 min read

Violation of norms led to 32,032 disconnections in 2022: Vaishnaw

Image
2 min read

Power Grid Corporation board okays raising Rs 600 crore via bonds

Image
1 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon