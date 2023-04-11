Bed occupancy under 3% in major cities even as Covid cases top 37,000

Even as the country’s active Covid-19 cases crossed 37,000 on Tuesday, less than 3 per cent of the available hospital beds have been occupied in India’s major cities. However, mock drills were conducted across hospitals to assess Covid-19 preparedness.
India reported 5,676 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate to 2.88 per cent. Only 358 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours.
“In a massive countrywide exercise in India’s fight against Covid-19, a two-day mock drill was conducted successfully at 35 States and UTs across 724 districts,” the Union Health Ministry said in the evening.
