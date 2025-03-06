Centre considers faculty sharing to tackle shortage, add 10K medical seats

The Union health ministry is open to faculty sharing between medical colleges to address the faculty shortage as it prepares a roadmap for adding 10,000 new medical seats in 2025-26.

It is assessing the faculty shortage, modernising the curriculum, ensuring the affordability of medical education, and expanding postgraduate (PG) and specialisation courses. Several experts have recommended expanding the faculty pool by permitting the sharing of faculty between medical colleges, particularly in non-clinical subjects, Union health secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said.

At the same time, the ministry is looking to convene a stakeholder consultation to finalise a roadmap for meeting faculty