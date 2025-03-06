Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 07:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Centre considers faculty sharing to tackle shortage, add 10K medical seats

Centre considers faculty sharing to tackle shortage, add 10K medical seats

MoHFW preparing a step-by-step implementation plan for adding new cancer day-care centres and 10K new medical seats

Doctor, Medical, Health care
Premium

Doctor, Medical, Health care(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union health ministry is open to faculty sharing between medical colleges to address the faculty shortage as it prepares a roadmap for adding 10,000 new medical seats in 2025-26.
 
It is assessing the faculty shortage, modernising the curriculum, ensuring the affordability of medical education, and expanding postgraduate (PG) and specialisation courses. Several experts have recommended expanding the faculty pool by permitting the sharing of faculty between medical colleges, particularly in non-clinical subjects, Union health secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said.
 
At the same time, the ministry is looking to convene a stakeholder consultation to finalise a roadmap for meeting faculty
Topics : Centre education Health Ministry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon