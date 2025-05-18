Covid-19 spike in Hong Kong, Singapore not yet a concern for India: Experts

Doctors and medical experts have called on people not to panic and remain vigilant, even as several Asian geographies such as Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand have recorded a surge in Covid-19 cases over the last week.
This comes after India registered 58 new cases in one week, taking the total number of active cases in the country to 93, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s Covid-19 dashboard. The rise in fresh cases comes at a time when Covid-19 testing volumes are not high, with several patients with viral fevers and Covid-like symptoms not being