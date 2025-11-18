Datanomics: One in every 74 Indians at lifetime risk of lung cancer

November, which usually heralds the pollution season in Delhi-NCR, is incidentally Lung Cancer Awareness Month. It is among the fourth deadliest cancers in India, with a lifetime risk of one in 74 people. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 40-50 per cent of lung cancer patients in India are “never-smokers”. It's more worrying for those living in the national capital region, where the air quality has been hovering at “severe” levels.

Top five leading sites for cancer cases

Cancer of the respiratory system ranked fifth in India in 2022, with 1,43,062 reported cases. Digestive system cancers and breast