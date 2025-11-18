Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / Datanomics: One in every 74 Indians at lifetime risk of lung cancer

As Delhi-NCR battles “severe” air quality, experts warn that nearly half of India’s lung cancer cases occur in people who have never smoked, deepening health concerns this pollution season.

Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

November, which usually heralds the pollution season in Delhi-NCR, is incidentally Lung Cancer Awareness Month. It is among the fourth deadliest cancers in India, with a lifetime risk of one in 74 people. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 40-50 per cent of lung cancer patients in India are “never-smokers”. It's more worrying for those living in the national capital region, where the air quality has been hovering at “severe” levels.
 
Top five leading sites for cancer cases
 
Cancer of the respiratory system ranked fifth in India in 2022, with 1,43,062 reported cases. Digestive system cancers and breast
