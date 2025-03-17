Monday, March 17, 2025 | 11:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Diarrhoea and viral infections spur sales of probiotics, shows data

Diarrhoea and viral infections spur sales of probiotics, shows data

Antidiarrheals and anti-flatulents have also grown in strong double digits - 36 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively

drugs, pharma
Premium

Five gastro brands feature in the top 20 drug brands list in the IPM, competing with anti-diabetic and cardiac categories

Sohini Das
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Probiotics and oral electrolytes sales have been growing at a fast clip in the gastrointestinal therapy segment, clocking a 23 per cent and 21 per cent five-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), respectively, according to data sourced from market research firm Pharmarack.
 
Antidiarrheals and anti-flatulents have also grown in strong double digits - 36 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively. Sheetal Sapale, vice president, commercial, Pharmarack told Business Standard that the gastrointestinal segment is one of the fastest growing segments in the Indian Pharma Market (IPM), and is now ranked the second biggest therapy after cardiac.
 
The gastro therapy
Topics : Pharma sector Pharmaceutical drugs

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon