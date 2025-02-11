Medicine retailers, e-pharmacies asked to display DPCO's drug price list

Medicine retailers and online pharmacies will have to “conspicuously” display a list of drug prices as set in the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO) 2013, the national pharma pricing regulator has said.

In an office memorandum dated February 4, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) of the Department of Pharmaceuticals said retailers, dealers, and online pharmacies will have to comply with Para 24 and 25 of the DPCO, 2013 from now on. 'Business Standard' has a copy of the memorandum. (NPPA comes under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.)

Online pharmacies told 'Business Standard' they are studying the order. While