Distributed manufacturing may become the future trend: Pharma Inc

The Indian pharmaceutical industry is likely to see ‘distributed manufacturing’ across different locations, which may even be outside India, over the next five to 10 years, industry veterans feel.
In the future, there will be greater interdependence between research and development (R&D) and manufacturing facilities, which may not necessarily be in close proximity.
Speaking at the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) Global Pharmaceutical Quality Summit, Umang Vohra, managing director and global chief executive officer of Cipla, said that manufacturing was traditionally centred around economically viable locations. At this point, countries are trying to be self-sufficient in pharma, and both