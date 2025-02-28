Friday, February 28, 2025 | 08:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Distributed manufacturing may become the future trend: Pharma Inc

Distributed manufacturing may become the future trend: Pharma Inc

Volumes need to be high to justify relocation of manufacturing; strategic decisions cannot be based on current tariff structure

pharmaceutical sector, pharma
Premium

Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian pharmaceutical industry is likely to see ‘distributed manufacturing’ across different locations, which may even be outside India, over the next five to 10 years, industry veterans feel.
 
In the future, there will be greater interdependence between research and development (R&D) and manufacturing facilities, which may not necessarily be in close proximity.
 
Speaking at the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) Global Pharmaceutical Quality Summit, Umang Vohra, managing director and global chief executive officer of Cipla, said that manufacturing was traditionally centred around economically viable locations. At this point, countries are trying to be self-sufficient in pharma, and both
Topics : Pharmaceutical Cipla pharma sctors Healthcare sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon